Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Sat, Oct 07 2017. 08 13 PM IST

Dhanlaxmi Bank to raise up to Rs150 crore via bonds

Dhanlaxmi Bank will raise up to Rs150 crore by issuing bonds in one or more tranches within a year
PTI
In the fiscal ended March 2017, Dhanlaxmi Bank reported a net profit of Rs12.38 crore. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
In the fiscal ended March 2017, Dhanlaxmi Bank reported a net profit of Rs12.38 crore. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank on Saturday said it will raise up to Rs150 crore by issuing bonds in one or more tranches within a year. The decision was taken at the bank’s annual general meeting that was held on 30 September, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The shareholders authorised the board of directors to issue redeemable secured/unsecured non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches subject to an aggregate limit of Rs150 crore within a period of one year from the date of approval of this resolution, the bank said.

In the fiscal ended March 2017, Dhanlaxmi Bank reported a net profit of Rs12.38 crore. The bank had made a net loss of Rs209.45 crore in 2015-16. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 4.78% of the gross advances as on 31 March while net NPAs, as a percentage of net advances at the end of March this year, came in at 2.58%. The respective figures stood at 6.36% and 2.78% as of 31 March 2016.

First Published: Sat, Oct 07 2017. 06 28 PM IST
Topics: Dhanlaxmi Bank bonds fundraising NCDs NPAs

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share