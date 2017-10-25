Market Live: Sensex crosses 33,000 mark, Nifty hits all-time high as bank stocks surge

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on Wednesday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surged over 500 points to hit an all time high of 33,117.33 in the opening session on Wednesday after the finance ministry on Tuesday announced a Rs2.11 trillion bank recapitalisation plan for state-owned lenders. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets

■ 9.53am: BSE Sensex rose 249.20 points, or 0.76%, to 32,856.54, while the Nifty 50 gained 51.45 points, or 0.50%, to 10,259.15.

■ 9.50am: Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, India’s third-largest mutual fund manager, opens its Rs1,542 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday. Analysts have recommended subscribing to the IPO with a long-term view. The Reliance Nippon AMC IPO has set a price band of Rs247-252 per share.

■ 9.47am: The government also announced an outlay of Rs6.92 trillion for building an 83,677 km road network over the next five years. Larsen & Toubro Ltd jumped 3%.

■ 9.25am: BSE Sensex opened higher by 310.67 points, or 0.95%, to 32,918.01, while the Nifty 50 rose 76.75 points, or 0.75%, to 10,284.45.

■ 9.23am: State Bank of India surged nearly 26%, its biggest jump since January 1994, Punjab National Bank 36%, Bank of Baroda 26%, Bank of India 21%, Union Bank of India 21%, Corporation Bank 20%, Canara Bank 20%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 19%, Uco Bank 16%, Indian Overseas Bank 16%, IDBI Bank 16%, Andhra Bank 15%, Central Bank of India 14%, Allahabad Bank 13%, ICICI Bank 11%.

However, investors booked profit in private sector banks. Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 3.7% while HDFC Bank Ltd declined 3%.

■ 9.20am: PSU Bank surged after the finance ministry on Tuesday announced a Rs2.11 trillion bank recapitalisation plan for state-owned lenders weighed down by bad loans, seeking to stimulate the flow of credit to spur private investment.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 65.12 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.13 against the dollar, down 0.11% from its Tuesday’s close of 65.07.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.817%—a level last seen on 12 May, compared to its previous close of 6.775%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading lower. Indonesian rupiah was down 0.28%, Philippines peso 0.17%, China renminbi 0.11%, South Korean won 0.07%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05%, Taiwan dollar 0.04%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.963, up 0.20% from its previous close of 93.772.