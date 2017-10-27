United Spirits shares jump nearly 18% on robust Q2 results

United Spirits’s share price jumped 17.64% to close at Rs3,029.40 on BSE. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Shares of United Spirits on Friday surged nearly 18% after the company reported an 85.57% increase in net profit for the quarter ended 30 September.

The stock jumped 17.64% to close at Rs3,029.40 on BSE. During the day, it zoomed 23.28% to a 52-week high of Rs3,175. At NSE, shares of the company surged 17.52% to end at Rs3,025.75.

In terms of equity volume, 7.39 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 60 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Liquor major United Spirits on Thursday reported an 85.57% increase in its net profit at Rs153.1 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, helped by lower interest costs and exceptional items. The company had posted a net profit of Rs82.5 crore in the same period last fiscal, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Net sales during the quarter under review grew Rs6,214.6 crore compared to Rs6,017.3 crore in the year-ago period, up 3.27%.