Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, GAIL, M&M, Airtel top gainers

Mumbai: BSE Sensex opened higher on Wednesday. The broader Nifty, too, rose in the opening hours. The Indian rupee, tracking Asian currencies, falls against the US dollar. The shares of GMR Infrastructure and IIFL Holdings rise, whereas the shares of Reliance Communications (RCom) fall.

9.30am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 72 points, or 0.23%, to 31,262, while the Nifty 50 rises 13 points, or 0.14%, to 9,651.

9.29am: Reliance Communications (RCom) Ltd shares fall 3.2% to Rs19.45 after Global agencies Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded the long-term debt rating of Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) and its $300 million worth of senior bonds.

9.27am: GMR Infrastructure Ltd shares rise 2.2% to Rs16.60 after the company said in a notice to BSE that GMR Airports won Greenfield Heraklion Airport in Crete Island Greece.

9.25am: IIFL Holdings Ltd shares rise 6.73% to Rs587.65 after broking firm Credit Suisse has initiated coverage with Outperform ratings and kept its target price to Rs650 a share.

9.22am: Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd shares rise 4% to Rs192.75 after broking firm Credit Suisse has initiated coverage with Outperform ratings and kept its target price to Rs220 a share.

9.20am: Adani Enterprises Ltd shares rise 5% to Rs133.65 after the Adani Group gave the final investment approval for its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.49 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.47, down 0.06% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.43.

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.64% compared to its previous close of 6.642%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.00am: Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.59%, China offshore 0.17%, Thai baht 0.19%, Singapore dollar 0.09%, Indonesian rupiah 0.08%, Japanese yen 0.07% and Philippines peso 0.04%.