Rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar in opening trade
Mumbai: Indian rupee on Tuesday strengthened marginally against the US dollar tracking gains in the Asian currencies market.
The rupee opened at 64.97 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.92 against the dollar, up 0.14% from its Monday’s close of 65.02.
The BSE benchmark index rose 0.19%, or 61.85 points, to 32,568.57. So far this year, the Sensex has gained over 22.08%.
The 10-year bond yield was at 6.791% compared to its previous close of 6.796%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
So far this year, the rupee has gained 4.47%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $4.65 billion and $21.92 billion in equity and debt, respectively.
Asian currencies were trading higher as the market awaits European Central Bank policy review and a decision by US President Donald Trump on the next head of the Federal Reserve.
South Korean won was up 0.21%, China renminbi 0.16%, Singapore dollar 0.15%, Indonesian rupiah 0.13%, China offshore 0.10%, Japanese yen 0.09%, Malaysian ringgit 0.08%, Taiwan dollar 0.07%, Thai baht 0.07%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.705, down 0.24% from its previous close of 93.936.
Latest News »
- Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, ONGC shares rise 3%
- Xi Jinping accrues power, worrying critics and delighting supporters
- House to vote on ambassadorial nominee to India, Ken Juster, this week
- Google targeted again as European Union is said to weigh search-result rules
- Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in Narendra Modi’s backyard
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Hindustan Zinc takes partial insurance against fall in prices
Havells India: cables boost performance but may not sustain
GMR’s fundraising lifts investor hopes but caution called for
Reliance Nippon Life AMC IPO: Growth option with entry load
Reliance Jio’s tariff hike suggests worst may be over for telcos