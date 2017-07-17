Wipro shares soar over 3% ahead of board meet on stock buyback, quarterly results

New Delhi: Ahead of Wipro’s board meeting this week on stock buyback and quarterly results, its shares rose by over 3% on Monday, adding Rs3,949 crore to the firm’s market valuation.

Shares of the company gained 3.12% to settle at Rs267.60 on BSE.

During the day, they had gone up by 5.54% to Rs273.90. On NSE, they rose by 2.69% to end at Rs266.85. The stock was the biggest gainer on both Sensex and Nifty.

The company’s market valuation on BSE went up by Rs3,948.99 crore to Rs1,30,224.99 crore.

In volume terms, 5.12 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 77 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held over July 19-20 to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares and consider April-June quarter results on July 20, Wipro Ltd had informed BSE last week.