Market Live: Nifty cracks below 9,900 mark, Sensex falls 140 points on weak global cues

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty fall on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: Continuing its downward trend, the BSE Sensex fell and the NSE Nifty broke below the 9,900-mark in early trade on Thursday amid weak global cues. Sentiment remained downbeat due to sustained capital outflows by foreign funds and retail investors on the domestic bourses.

The 30-share barometer declined with sectoral indices led by auto, PSU, power, oil & gas, capital goods, bank and metal accounting for much of the losses, declining up to 1.40%. The index had lost 527.57 points in the previous three sessions. Also, the NSE Nifty was trading lower. Brokers said steady capital outflow by foreign funds and a weak trend at other Asian markets following a sell-off in the US and Europe on escalating geopolitical tensions, kept the domestic bourses here on a sticky wicket.

Moreover, lower-than-expected quarterly earnings numbers by Tata Motors and Eicher Motors, too accelerated the selling pace to some extent, they added. Shares of Tata Motors fell 5.81% to Rs392.55 even as the company on Wednesday reported 41.54% jump in net profit to Rs3,199.93 crore for the June quarter.

The other laggards were ONGC, Adani Ports, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, SBI, Hindustan Unilever, L&T, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto, which also contributed fall in the indices. At other Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 1.52%, while China Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.06% in early trade on Thursday. Here are the latest updates

■ 10.00am: Natco Pharma fell 11% to Rs739.75. The company reported a net profit of Rs93.70 crore in June quarter, down 47% from Rs176.4 crore a quarter ago.

■ 9.50am: Mahanagar Gas Ltd fell 5.2% to Rs980.80. The company reported 34% increase in net profit for June quarter to Rs124.30 crore a year ago.

■ 9.45am: Trident Ltd fell 5.1% to Rs79. The company said in a notice to BSE that it will hold board meetings to consider fund raising on 12 August.

■ 9.31am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 123 points, or 0.41%, to 31,669, while the Nifty 50 falls 42 points, or 0.42%, to 9,867.

■ 9.25am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.476%, compared to its previous close of 6.466%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.20am: Idea Cellular Ltd rose 2% to Rs92.55 after huge block deal. Around 5.47 million shares of the company changed hands in two block deals, according to Bloomberg.

■ 9.15am: The rupee was trading at 63.97 a dollar, down 0.20% from its Tuesday’s close of 63.84.

■ 9.10am: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose 4.3% to Rs713.85. The company reported 11.4% decline in its net profit in June quarter to Rs518.50 crore against Rs585 crore a year ago.

■ 9.05am: Tata Motors Ltd fell 5% to Rs397.80 while Tata Motors DVR fell 5.6% after the company reported lower-than-expected performance by its JLR led by higher-than-expected forex losses and significant increase in other expenses.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading lower. Traders are focusing on US inflation data due Friday given its potential impact on Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. South Korean won was down 0.57%, Taiwan dollar 0.18%, Malaysian ringgit 0.15%, Philippines peso 0.12% and Indonesian rupiah 0.05. However, China offshore spot was up 0.22%.

With inputs from PTI