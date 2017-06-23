Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; Tata Power, Lupin in news

US stock close mixed; Asian markets follow suit

US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, with the healthcare sector posting strong gains.

Markets in Asia traded sideways early Friday after the sell-off in mainland China markets on Thursday and as oil prices advanced off 10-month lows.

Indian IT industry’s growth to remain flat in 2017-18: Nasscom forecast

Indian IT industry body Nasscom on Thursday forecast the sector’s export revenues to grow at 7-8% in 2017-18, around the growth levels seen last year, as the industry faces continued headwinds from the US market.

Tata Power offers to sell 51% stake in Mundra for Re1

Tata Power Co. Ltd has offered to sell 51% stake in its Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL) unit, which runs the 4,000 mega watt (MW) Mundra power plant, for a token sum of Re1. In a communication to state-run Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), CGPL offered the stake to discoms that have agreed to procure electricity from the project.

Indiabulls Real Estate promoter sells shares for Rs662 crore

Indiabulls Real Estate promoter group entity IBREL IBL Scheme Trust sold 3.3 crore shares of the company for about Rs662.83 crore through an open market transactions.

RBI adds 3 new members to oversight committee for bad loan resolution

In a bid to speed up resolution of bad loans, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has added three new members to the oversight committee and empowered the panel to approve stressed asset cases where lenders have more than Rs500 crore exposure.

Lupin launches generic skin treatment cream in US

Drug firm Lupin Ltd has launched generic Desoximetasone cream used for the treatment of inflammation and itching of skin, in the US market.

GTPL Hathway IPO subscribed 41% on Day 2

The initial share sale of cable TV and broadband services provider GTPL Hathway Ltd saw a subscription of 41% on the second day of the initial public offering (IPO).