MSEI postpones decision to extend trading hours

Mumbai: In a surprise turn of events, Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) Ltd said on Wednesday afternoon, it is postponing its decision to extend market hours to 5pm.

“It is hereby informed that the implementation of the revised schedule of trading hours, as mentioned in the circular, has been postponed,” MSEI said in a circular.

“A circular mentioning the revised date of implementation will be issued separately,” the exchange added.

Late on Tuesday, MSEI, formerly known as MCX-SX, had said it will extend trading hours to 5pm with effect from Friday,

The move was largely seen as an apparent effort to garner market share from larger rivals BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Trading on the exchange currently closes at 3.30pm.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had permitted stock exchanges to set trading hours in the equity and derivatives segments between 9am and 5pm in a circular on 23 October 2009.