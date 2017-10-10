Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Oct 10 2017. 09 28 PM IST

RCom promoters pledge 2.41% shares with financial institution

According to a BSE filing, Reliance Communications promoters have pledged an additional 2.41% shares of the company with a financial institution
PTI
Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Reliance Communications promoters have pledged an additional 2.41% shares of the company with a financial institution, according to a regulatory filing.

According to a BSE filing, Reliance Wind Turbine Installators Industries Pvt Ltd — a firm acting in concert with promoter group — pledged 6 crore more shares or 2.41% of share capital in favour IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd. Reliance Wind Turbine held 12.05% stake in RCom.

“The trustee holds this security on behalf of holders of NCDs,” it added.

So far, Reliance Communications Enterprises Pvt Ltd had pledged 23.30% out of its 29.05% stake in the company to financial institutions.

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.

First Published: Tue, Oct 10 2017. 09 23 PM IST
Topics: RCom RCom Shares IDBI Trusteeship Services BSE Reliance Communications

