Fresh equity supply, weak FII interest may lead to subdued or flat markets in 2017

CLSA said it is reducing its weight on richly-valued Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and adding to Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and the pharmaceutical sector in its model portfolio. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Mumbai: Fresh equity supply and weak inflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) will keep the stock market subdued and Indian markets may see a flat or subdued end in 2017, brokerage CLSA India Pvt. Ltd said in a note on Monday.

“Foreign flows are unlikely to improve in the near term, as earnings momentum in the rest of Asia is far better than that in India and valuations are cheaper,” CLSA said, after interactions with foreign investors.

“Consequently, a subdued/flattish end to 2017 for the Indian market looks increasingly likely,” the note added.

The brokerage firm said it is reducing its weight on richly-valued Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and adding to Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and the pharmaceutical sector in its model portfolio. CLSA said its long-term optimism on the housing-led economic recovery remains intact.

“Going forward, we expect another US$4bn of supply over the next three months, and as such, higher foreign flows would be needed to support the market,” CLSA analysts Mahesh Nandurkar, Abhinav Sinha and Alok Srivastava said, pointing to the strong pipeline of initial public offers lined up to tap the Indian capital market.

CLSA analysts said that over the last 12 months, inflows into domestic mutual funds at $25 billion have far outstripped foreign inflows of $6 billion, and as such, the focus on FII flows has reduced.

FIIs’ overweight exposure on India has come down over the last couple of years and is now close to the lowest level seen over the last 4-5 years and is about 0-2 percentage points overweight.

“The primary reason for FIIs to reduce India weight is that other cheaper markets in Asia like Korea, China and Taiwan are witnessing positive earnings revision and India’s earnings estimates keep getting downgraded,” CLSA said.

“FIIs that are overweight India are more so due to bottom-up reasons and not due to macro top-down reasons. Earnings upgrade possibility for Indian companies doesn’t appear likely in the near term and hence FII flows may remain weak,” the CLSA analysts said.

“The recent chatter about potential fiscal stimulus coupled with the tax cuts taken by the government on oil and the near-term issues with GST collections raise some fiscal concerns as well for many foreign investors,” they added.