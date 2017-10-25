Sensex hits all-time high, Nifty crosses 10,300

The finance ministry on Tuesday announced a Rs2.11 trillion bank recapitalisation plan for state-owned lenders. Photo: AP

Mumbai: Indian markets on Wednesday surged led by public sector banks after the government announced pumping of nearly Rs2.11 trillion in state-owned banks.

At 9.19am, 30-share Sensex index rose 1% or 315.58 points to 32,922.92, while 50-share Nifty index gained 1% or 96.50 points to 10,304.20 points.

State Bank of India surged nearly 26%, its biggest jump since January 1994, Punjab National Bank 36%, Bank of Baroda 26%, Bank of India 21%, Union Bank of India 21%, Corporation Bank 20%, Canara Bank 20%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 19%, Uco Bank 16%, Indian Overseas Bank 16%, IDBI Bank 16%, Andhra Bank 15%, Central Bank of India 14%, Allahabad Bank 13% and ICICI Bank 11%.

However, investors booked profit in private sector banks. Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 3.7%, while HDFC Bank Ltd declined 3%.

The finance ministry on Tuesday announced a Rs2.11 trillion bank recapitalisation plan for state-owned lenders weighed down by bad loans, seeking to stimulate the flow of credit to spur private investment.

“This will help banks to step up lending, especially with reserve money expansion clocking a healthy $30 billion since April. This will pull down lending rates, spur aggregate demand, put idle factories to work, exhaust capacity and spark investment in 2-3 years,” said Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a report to its investors.

Rating agency Brickwork believes that this step should be monitored by enforcing strict conditions for banks to optimally utilise the allocated funds, have clear targets to reduce non-performing assets (NPAs) and develop strong balance sheet moving ahead.

“Proposed injection of Rs2.11 trillion as recap bonds in capital-starved public sector banks will act as a force multiplier for their growth needs. It will help in accelerating their tepid credit growth which was constrained due to lack of adequate capital and arrest loss of market share verses well-capitalized private sector banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs),” said Ajay Bodke chief executive officer and chief portfolio manager PMS Prabhudas Lilladhar.

The government also announced an outlay of Rs6.92 trillion for building an 83,677km road network over the next five years. Larsen & Toubro Ltd jumped 3%.

“Capex plan in key infrastructure sectors like roads, power, railways, digital and housing will have a significant multiplier impact on aggregate demand and employment. Sectors such as construction, engineering/ capital goods, cement, steel etc. will benefit from this massive capital spend,” Bodke added.