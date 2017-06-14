Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, RIL shares rise

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened higher on Wednesday. The broader Nifty, too, opened higher. The Indian rupee, tracking Asian currencies, rises against the US dollar. The shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) and Power Grid rise, whereas the shares of Asian Paints, Tata Steel and Wipro fall in the opening trade.

■ 9.25am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 24 points, or 0.08%, to 31,128, while the Nifty 50 rises 3 points, or 0.03%, to 9,609.

■ 9.22am: Alok Industries Ltd lost 16.39% to Rs2.55 per share as it features in the list on which the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code can be implemented. In October 2016, the board of directors gave the approval to the company to approach the Board of Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) following an erosion in its net worth by more than 50% from peak levels.

■ 9.20am: MCX gained as much as 2.16% to Rs1,070 per share as Sebi allowed options trading in commodities for deepening the market but permitted each exchange to launch these contracts for only one product initially, while asking bourses to follow robust risk management measures.

■ 9.18am: Emkay Global Financial Services lost as much as 4% to Rs130.95 per share after the company has entered into an exclusive pact with DBS Bank arm DBS Vickers Securities (Singapore) for co-branding and distribution of equity research to the latter’s global clients.

■ 9.15am: Gitanjali Gems Ltd gained as much as 7.93% to Rs70.75 per share after its arm Nakshatra gets Sebi nod for an IPO.

■ 9.12am: Greaves Cotton gained as much as 3.28% to Rs162.35 per share after it pact with Pinnacle Engines to grant license for manufacturing & sale of internal combustion engines.

■ 9.09am: The rupee was trading at 64.32 a dollar, up 0.04% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.34. The rupee opened at 64.34 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 64.31 and 64.34, respectively.

■ 9.05am: Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won rose 0.170%, Philippines peso 0.129%, Thai baht 0.062%, China renminbi 0.028%, Japanese yen lost 0.027%, Indonesian rupiah 0.015% and Malaysian Ringgit gained 0.012%. However, Hong Kong dollar 0.083%, China offshore 0.029%, Taiwan dollar 0.066% and Singapore dollar 0.087% were trading lower.