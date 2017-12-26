Macro data, F&O expiry to drive markets this week

The markets were closed for trading on Monday for Christmas. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The markets are expected to consolidate further in this truncated week amid low volume. However, due to expiry of December futures and options (F&O) contracts on Thursday, there could be some volatility too. The markets were closed for trading on Monday for Christmas.

“The markets are expected to trade with upward bias. Frontline stocks are expected to maintain low volatility because largely big institutional players will be absent. However mid and small cap will have lot of action based on news flows,” said Jimeet Modi, founder and chief executive officer, SAMCO Securities.

He added that the markets are poised for a budget rally beginning the first week of January. “The budget of 2018 would be the most awaited budget by India Inc and investors alike which will set the tone of bulls sustenance throughout the year or could prove to be a sharp correction depending upon the extent of the populist measures announced,” he said.

According to Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst, HDFC Securities, the near-term trend of Nifty is positive and more upside could be expected in the next couple of weeks. “The maximum upside levels to be watched is around 10650 (as per Fibonacci projection), which could be achieved in the next two weeks. However, due to year end, there is a possibility of gradual up move amid range-bound action for next week,” he said.

In the primary markets, Astron Paper and Board Mills will make market debut this week. The initial public offer (IPO) of the kraft paper manufacturer was subscribed 243.20 times during the share sale that ended on 20 December with a price band of Rs45-50 per share. The company has plans to raise Rs70 crore via the IPO.

Parliament’s winter session will be in focus this week as both the houses are adjourned till 27 December, as the opposition demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over remarks made against former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

On the macro front, infrastructure output data for November will be released on Friday. India’s infrastructure output grew 4.7% in October from a year ago, while the annual output growth was 3.5% during April-October. Fiscal deficit data will also be released this week. India’s fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1% of the budget estimate for 2017- 18, raising concerns of fiscal strain on the government.

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research, said the later part of next week will be crucial since fiscal deficit numbers will be released, while crude continues to rise giving a hard time. “It is one of the key components of basket and higher prices of the commodity will give a higher stretch to fiscal deficit numbers,” he added.