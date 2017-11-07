Market Live: Sensex opens at fresh high, Nifty up, ONGC shares rise on surging oil prices

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surged 122 points in the opening trade to hit a fresh high of 33,853.63 points on Tuesday. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar. The shares of ONGC, TCS, Sun Pharma rose, whereas the shares of Tata Motors and Asian Paints fell.

A steady rise in crude oil prices could take the wind out of the markets’ sails, analysts said, as rising risks of fiscal slippage, greater inflationary pressures and lower likelihood of an RBI rate cut in December prompt investors to review their positions, Mint reported. Brent crude oil hit $64.17 per barrel on Tuesday—a 26-month high—after Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered the arrest of ministers, princes and billionaires in an anti-graft drive in the world’s biggest crude exporter.

■ 9.25am: BSE Sensex opened higher by 71.23 points, or 0.21%, to 33,802.42, while the Nifty 50 rose 18.70 points, or 0.18%, to 10,470.50.

■ 9.23am: Oil & Gas Corp. Ltd rose 3.1% to Rs204.85 after international crude oil prices hits fresh two year high after Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered the arrest of ministers, princes and billionaires in an anti-graft drive in the world’s biggest crude exporter.

■ 9.20am: Reliance Communications Ltd rose 2.5% to Rs16.25 after the company on Monday said it will sell its direct-to-home (DTH) subsidiary, Reliance BIG TV, to Veecon Media and Television.

■ 9.17am: Bharat Seats Ltd rose 13% to Rs225 after the company reported 200% jump in its net profit to Rs10.24 crore against Rs3.52 crore a year ago.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.63 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.62 against the dollar, up 0.09% from its Monday’s close of 64.68.

■ 9.13am: Bond yields hit a fresh six-month high even as international crude oil prices were trading at a fresh two-year high. The 10-year bond yield was at 6.92%—a level last seen on 11 May, compared to its previous close of 6.858%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.35%, Taiwan dollar 0.15%, Indonesian rupiah 0.14%, China renminbi 0.12%, Malaysian ringgit 0.11%, Philippines peso 0.08%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.14%, Thai baht 0.06%, Singapore dollar 0.05%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.754, down 0.01% from its previous close of 94.757.