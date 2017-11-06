Khadim India IPO subscribed 78% so far on last day

Khadim India has set a price band of Rs745-750 per share for the IPO. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: Khadim India Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 78% so far on the last day of the share sale on Monday, data from stock exchanges showed.

As of 12.15pm, the IPO received bids for 3,960,700 shares against the total issue size of 5,073,006 shares, according to NSE data.

On the second day on Friday, the IPO witnessed an overall subscription of 45%. As of 5pm, the portion of shares reserved for institutional investors was subscribed 0.09 times, while those set aside for retail investors and non-institutional individuals were subscribed 0.84 times and 0.03 times, respectively.

Khadim India has set a price band of Rs745-750 per share for the IPO. The share sale includes the issue of fresh shares worth Rs50 crore. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for prepayment or scheduled repayment of all or a portion of term loans and working capital facilities availed by the company and to meet general corporate expenses.

Promoter Siddhartha Roy Burman plans to sell 722,000 shares, which at the upper end of the price band will fetch Rs54 crore, while Fairwinds Private Equity (formerly Reliance Equity Advisors) is selling 5.85 million shares worth Rs438 crore. Fairwinds, which currently holds 33% stake in Khadim, invested Rs90 crore in 2013.