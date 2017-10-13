Forex reserves fall by $862 million to $399 billion

India’s forex reserves had touched a lifetime high of $402.509 billion in the week to 15 September. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $862.2 million to $398.794 billion in the week to 6 October due to fall in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India data showed.

In the previous week, the reserves had fallen by $2.590 billion to $399.656 billion. It had touched a lifetime high of $402.509 billion in the week to 15 September.

The foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, decreased by $1.391 billion to $373.795 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.

After remaining unchanged for past few weeks, gold reserves rose by $548.6 million to $21.240 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $7.9 million to $1.494 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF declined by $11.9 million to $2.264 billion, the apex bank said.