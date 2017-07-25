Amtek Auto shares down 5%, hit lower circuit on BSE

New Delhi: Shares of Amtek Auto on Tuesday fell by 5% after the company said insolvency proceedings initiated by a consortium of banks led by Corporation Bank has been accepted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The stock declined 4.98% to settle at Rs29.60 — its lowest trading permissible limit for the day — on BSE. On NSE, it went down by 4.5% to close at Rs29.65.

“The application filed by Corporation Bank under section 7 of the Insolvency and bankruptcy Code, 2016... before NCLT, Chandigarh has been admitted by the tribunal,” the company said in a BSE filing on Monday.

Bankruptcy proceedings have also been initiated against other companies including Electrosteel Steel, Lanco Infratech and Jyoti Structures Ltd which are among the 12 NPA or bad loan cases identified by the Reserve Bank of India.

Once a case is admitted by the NCLT, there is a 180-day timeline to decide on a resolution plan, though 90 days can be given in addition. If a plan is not decided, then the company goes into liquidation.