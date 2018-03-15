HDFC Asset Management files for IPO
HDFC Asset Management IPO comprises of an offer of 8.6 million shares by its parent HDFC and 16.9 million shares by Standard Life Investments
Last Published: Thu, Mar 15 2018. 02 21 PM IST
Bengaluru: HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of 25.5 million shares on Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing.
The IPO comprises of an offer of 8.6 million shares by its parent Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd and 16.9 million shares by Standard Life Investments Ltd.
The company had given the nod for initiating its IPO process in November last year. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Mar 15 2018. 02 20 PM IST
Latest News »
- SpiceJet to shift 22 flights to T 2 of Delhi airport from 25 March
- Valentino Rossi signs new deal with Yamaha, to race on into his 40s
- YSR Congress to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt, TDP may support
- Nirav Modi scam: Banks expect PNB to honour LoUs
- Hero MotoSports team to take part in Desert Storm 2018