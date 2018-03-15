 HDFC Asset Management files for IPO - Livemint
HDFC Asset Management files for IPO

HDFC Asset Management IPO comprises of an offer of 8.6 million shares by its parent HDFC and 16.9 million shares by Standard Life Investments
Last Published: Thu, Mar 15 2018. 02 21 PM IST
Arnab Paul
HDFC Asset Management had given the nod for initiating its IPO process in November last year. Photo: iStock
HDFC Asset Management had given the nod for initiating its IPO process in November last year. Photo: iStock

Bengaluru: HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of 25.5 million shares on Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing.

The IPO comprises of an offer of 8.6 million shares by its parent Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd and 16.9 million shares by Standard Life Investments Ltd.

The company had given the nod for initiating its IPO process in November last year. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Mar 15 2018. 02 20 PM IST
Topics: HDFC Asset Management HDFC Asset Management IPO HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC AMC share sale HDFC AMC shares

