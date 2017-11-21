Rupee opens little changed against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.88%, compared to its previous close of 6.89%. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday opened little changed against the US dollar in opening trade.

The rupee opened at 65.11 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.10 a dollar, down 0.01% from its Friday’s close of 65.10.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.88%, compared to its previous close of 6.89%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex index rose 0.23% or 75.95 points to 33,435.85 points. So far this year, it has gained 25%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 4.36%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $8.24 billion and $22.33 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. Philippines peso was down 0.15%, while Indonesian rupiah and Taiwan dollar fell 0.04% each. However, South Korean won was up 0.25%, Japanese yen 0.08% and Malaysian ringgit rose 0.07%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.052, down 0.03% from its previous close of 94.08.