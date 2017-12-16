Gold prices gain on global cues, jewellers’ buying

Globally, gold rose by 0.19% to $1,255.10 an ounce and silver by 1.13% to $16.06 an ounce in New York in yesterday’s trade. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices recovered by Rs40 to Rs29,550 per 10 grams on Saturday in Delhi bullion market on positive global cues and increased buying by local jewellers.

Sentiment improved largely on the back of a firm trend overseas and pick up in buying by jewellers at the domestic spot market, traders said.

Globally, gold rose by 0.19% to $1,255.10 an ounce and silver by 1.13% to $16.06 an ounce in New York in yesterday’s trade.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity edged higher by Rs40 each to Rs29,550 and Rs29,400 per 10 grams respectively. Gold had lost Rs155 yesterday. Sovereign, however, shed Rs100 to Rs24,400 per piece of eight grams.

Tracking gold, silver ready rose by Rs300 to Rs38,100 per kg while weekly-based delivery gained Rs185 to Rs37,205 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins remained unaltered at Rs70,000 for buying and Rs71,000 for selling of 100 pieces.