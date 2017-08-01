How much tax do you pay on your investments?
Consider the tax implication of every asset class before investing in order as they might reduce your overall returns
Latest News »
- Marico shares slip 2.5% after Q1 earnings
- Paytm plans to launch messaging service to rival WhatsApp by August end
- Former Gujarat IPS DG Vanzara discharged in Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case
- Missing the older gadgets? Some of them are back, in new avatars
- From Abu Dujana to Burhan Wani: Top terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir
Most people look only at the returns that an investment vehicle gives. It is, however, important to consider the taxation rules as well since this will reduce the overall returns. Here’s a look at some of these.
First Published: Tue, Aug 01 2017. 04 49 PM IST
Topics: tax investments LTCG STCG STT
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share