Ujjivan Financial Services shares up 6.4% after scheduled bank status

The Ujjivan Financial Services stock has surged nearly 64.8% since listing in May 2016. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd on Wednesday rose as much as 6.4% after its subsidiary was given a scheduled bank status.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted a scheduled bank status to its subsidiary Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, according to a filing on exchanges.

The stock hit over a six week high at Rs346—a level last seen on 14 June—and rose as much as 6.43%, its biggest jump since 16 June. At 9.49am, the script was trading at Rs341.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), up 5% from previous close while India’s benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.7% to 31614.61 points.

“We wish to inform you that Ujjivan small Finance Bank Ltd has been included in the second schedule to the Reserve Bank of India act 1934 vide official Gazette notification on 25 August. This grants the “Scheduled Bank’ status to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd’ from the date of the notification,” the company said in a notice to BSE.

Analysts feel that the scheduled bank status will open gates for more deposits and it may get easier to get funding facilities. It can also issue certificate of deposits to help the bank boost its deposit base.

The stock has surged nearly 64.8% since listing in May 2016. So far this year, the shares have rallied 6%.

Of the 13 brokers tracking the Ujjivan stock on Bloomberg, as many as 7 recommended a ‘buy’ rating, 3 asked its investors to ‘sell’ the stock and 3 have a ‘hold’ rating.

On August 3, the company reported a net loss of Rs75 crore during the first quarter FY18 against a profit of Rs17.37 crore during the same period last year. The financial services company reported losses on account of poor recovery of loans following demonetisation, and its transition from a microfinance institution to a small finance bank.

Ujjivan Financial Services reported gross non-performing loans of 6.2% as a percentage of the loan book in the quarter ending June from 3.7% in the quarter ending March.