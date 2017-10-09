Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Mon, Oct 09 2017. 05 17 PM IST

Percentage of top 10 holdings in mutual funds

Here’s the percentage of the corpus that mutual fund schemes hold in their top 10 holdings
Staff Writer
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

Latest News »

Typically mutual fund schemes diversify. But some schemes’ mandate—or some fund managers’ preference—is to hold a concentrated portfolio. Here’s how much percentage of the corpus, schemes hold in their top 10 holdings

First Published: Mon, Oct 09 2017. 05 17 PM IST
Topics: mutual funds assets portfolio holdings AUM

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share