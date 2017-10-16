You could lose your mutual fund manager

Photo: iStock

One of the elements of a mutual fund scheme that many of us look at, before we pick a scheme to invest in, is the fund manager. It brings us a lot of comfort if the manager of a scheme that we’re about to invest in, comes with a long track record. Put it another way: if you’re already invested in a scheme for long and then one day your manager leaves, it could warrant you to exit the scheme.

One of the consequences of last week’s circular that the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued could be that the mutual fund scheme in which you’re invested, might either be merged into some other; or it’s characteristics may change. Both these situations can lead your scheme to lose its fund manager. What should you do?

On 6 October, Sebi told fund houses to classify all their schemes into categories defined by it. It was aimed at bringing about standardisation in the way similar-characteristics schemes are defined and also to ensure that one scheme is distinctly different from another. Experts say that the number of schemes would come down due to this, though not much. Sebi has asked fund houses to respond individually within 2 months, with a plan of action as to how they will consolidate their schemes. It will then examine each fund house’s plan and respond to them. Once Sebi approves, fund houses would have a window of 3 months to carry out the necessary changes in their product bouquet.

The problem of you losing your fund manager is a minor one, as most of the mid-sized and small-sized fund houses either have a small number of schemes in their stable and/or they have a small fund management team. In large fund houses, there could be a bit of a shuffle. A handful of fund houses have schemes with as many as four fund managers. If such schemes were to get merged with some other scheme that have, say, one or two fund managers, some fund managers could get shifted to another scheme that has fewer managers associated with it. Since it has been just a week, fund houses who we spoke to said that they didn’t have a clear idea as yet about fund manager excess that could result out of Sebi’s ruling. However, most fund houses said that fund managers would get reallocated to some or the other scheme.

One other side-effect of Sebi’s circular is that it has allowed quite a many categories. It has allowed (and defined) 10 categories of equity funds, 16 categories of debt funds, 6 categories of hybrid funds, 2 categories of solutions-based funds (one each for retirement planning and children’s future) and 1 category each for index funds/exchange-traded funds (ETF) and fund of funds (FOF).

So, experts say the problem of too few funds and too many managers is highly unlikely, post scheme mergers and category consolidation. In fact, after re-calibrating their funds into Sebi-defined categories, most fund houses are likely to have voids across categories, so fund managers of merged schemes could also be assigned funds there, once new schemes are launched.

It’ll be best to assess only after the fund houses announce their individual plans, as to how they plan to reorganize their schemes and managers. But chiefs of some fund houses that Mint spoke to said that it’s highly unlikely that good-pedigreed schemes would lose their successful managers.