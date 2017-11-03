Hallmarking to become mandatory for gold jewellery by January
New Delhi: The government is planning to make hallmarking along with carat count mandatory for gold jewellery sold in the country, food and consumers affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Friday.
“At present people don’t get to know quality of gold jewellery that they buy. We are planning to make hallmark for gold jewellery mandatory. It should be done by January,” Paswan told reporters at an event organised by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
He said BIS mark is used on some jewellery but that does not sufficiently convey quality of jewellery to consumers. Under the proposed rules hallmark will also mention the carat of gold used in the jewellery, Paswan said. “It will be done for jewellery in three categories — 14 carat, 18 carat and 22 carat,” he said.
