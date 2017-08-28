Infosys shares rise over 4% as investors welcome Nandan Nilekani’s return

After market hours on Thursday, Infosys announced that Nandan Nilekani was unanimously named by the board as its non-executive chairman. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: Shares of Infosys Ltd rose as much as 4.5% in early trade on Monday, as investors gave a thumbs up to Nandan Nilekani’s return to the company as non-executive chairman, exactly a decade after he stepped down as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Earlier in the day, Infosys shares rose as much as 4.49% to Rs953.50.

At 9:34am, the stock was up 2.84% at Rs938.45 on the BSE, while the benchmark 30-share Sensex traded 0.37% higher at 31,713.93 points.

After market hours on Thursday, Infosys, the country’s second-largest software services company, announced that Nilekani was unanimously named by the board as its non-executive chairman. The move was on expected lines. Nilekani has returned to the company he co-founded more than 36 years ago.

On Friday, Nilekani said he will stay at the firm “as long as it takes” to get it back on track, as the company’s board moved to find a new CEO and mend relations with founder N.R. Narayana Murthy.

“I will not put a time frame on this. I do hope it happens as fast as possible,” Nilekani said on an investor call, adding that he would step down the day he felt he was not needed anymore at Infosys.

The company also appointed executive search firm Egon Zehnder on Friday to find a replacement for Vishal Sikka, who resigned last week.

“This brings stability to the board, alleviates acrimony with the founders leading to CEO exit last week and eases concerns of potential CEO candidates, the next step in the repair,” Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note on Sunday.

“Stock remains attractively valued given that the strategic direction remains unquestioned and business momentum is sustained,” Jefferies’ analysts said, while maintaining their buy rating on the stock.

Not everyone was as optimistic though.

“Overall, we remain cautious on the structural concerns facing the industry and possible growth risks at Infosys, even as the overhang related to the tussle between the board and promoters is largely resolved,” Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said in a note on Sunday.

“The next moves in the stock are likely to be driven by near-term results and CEO selection and assessment of his/her ability to lead Infosys through the technological transformation facing the industry,” Nomura analysts added. They maintained a reduce rating on the stock.