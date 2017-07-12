Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs3,000 crore via Basel III bonds

New Delhi: Public lender Bank of Baroda is set to raise up to Rs3,000 crore through Basel III compliant bonds.

“The finance committee of our bank approved today issuance of AT-1 capital bonds compliant with Basel III capital regulations... for a minimum amount of Rs500 crore with greenshoe option and total issuance not to exceed Rs 3,000 crore,” the bank said in a regulatory filing today.

The raising of funds will be in single or multiple tranches. The stock was trading at Rs161.90, down 0.37% from its previous close on the BSE.