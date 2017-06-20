Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty rise, Infosys, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, ONGC top gainers

Mumbai: The Sensex started to capitalise on earlier gains by jumping 81 points to 31,393 on Tuesday as rising Asian shares kept the pitch conducive to buy more. An upbeat assessment of the US economy by a top Federal Reserve official took Wall Street to a record close, which had a rub-off on Asia. The 30-share BSE index rose 80.96 points, or 0.25% to 31,392.53. It had gained 255.17 points in the previous session. Also, the 50-share NSE Nifty moved to 9,674.80, up 17.25 points, or 0.17%.

All sectoral indices saw buying interest, led by IT, technology, capital goods and auto stocks. Prominent gainers were Tata Motors, Infosys, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and ONGC, rising by up to 1.45%. Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.10% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.40% in morning trade. Shanghai composite inched up 0.04%. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.68% higher on Monday.

11.50am: Infosys, Tata Motors DVR, Tata Steel, ONGC and Cipla post maximum gains out of the Sensex stocks with gains to the tune of 1.52%, 1.13%, 0.93%, 0.85% and 0.79%.

10.15am: Banking stocks fell after Punjab state announced farm loan waiver. Central Bank of India fell 1.7%, Punjab National Bank 1.5%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 1%, Corporation Bank 0.7%, Andhra Bank 0.6%, City Union Bank 0.6%, Uco Bank 0.6%, IDBI Bank 0.5%, State Bank of India 0.5%, Canara Bank 0.4%.

9.30am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 46 points, or 0.15%, to 31,357, while the Nifty 50 rises 8 points, or 0.09%, to 9,666.

9.25am: Tata Motors Ltd rose 2% to Rs460.85 while Tata Motors DVR rose 1.1% to Rs286.25. Tata Motors Ltd said on Monday it had no plans to list its luxury British car brand Jaguar Land Rover after Bloomberg reported that the automaker was considering an initial public offering (IPO) of the unit. “There are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover,” a Tata spokesman told Reuters. “There is no truth in those rumours.”

9.20am: Satin Creditcare Network Ltd shares rose 3.1% to Rs292 after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved foreign investors to invest 24-49% in the company.

9.18am: Spicejet Ltd shares rise 2.2% to Rs127.30 after Boeing and SpiceJet sign memorandum of understanding for 40 737 MAX airplanes in pact valued at $4.7b at current list prices.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.51 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.53 a dollar, down 0.13% from its Monday’s close of 64.43.

9.10am: Fortis Healthcare Ltd shares rise 2% to Rs193.90 after Mint reported that IHH Healthcare Bhd is set to buy a controlling stake in Fortis Healthcare Ltd and SRL Diagnostics from billionaire brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Mohan Singh in a deal that values the two companies at close to $2.9 billion,

9.05am: Asian currencies were trading lower following hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve Bank of New York president William Dudley. South Korean won was down 0.38%, Philippines peso 0.29%, Malaysian ringgit 0.16%, Japanese yen 0.14%, China renminbi 0.14% and Taiwan dollar fell 0.04%.

9.00am: US stocks closed higher on Monday as technology stocks tried to recover from a wobbly performance last week. Asian indices trekked higher in early Tuesday trade as the dollar strengthened following comments from US Federal Reserve officials over future interest rate hikes stateside.

