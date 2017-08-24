Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.535%, compared to its previous close of 6.538%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The rupee on Thursday was trading marginally higher against the US dollar amid thin trade as traders avoided long positions ahead of a long weekend.

The rupee opened at 64.03 a dollar. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 64.07 a dollar, up 0.07% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.11.

Markets will remain closed on Friday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, ahead of the weekend.

Traders are also cautious ahead of the speeches from US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi at the Jackson Hole Symposium on 25 August and 26 August, respectively.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.22% or 69.87 points to 31,637.88. So far this year, it has risen over 18%.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.535%, compared to its previous close of 6.538%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee gained 6%, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought $7.26 billion and $19.47 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.35%, Philippines peso 0.32%, China offshore 0.09%, Indonesian rupiah 0.04%, Singapore dollar 0.04% and Taiwan dollar 0.04%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.12%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.28, up 0.14% from its previous close of 93.147.