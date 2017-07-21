Rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday strengthened marginally against the US dollar, tracking gains in the local equity markets.
The rupee opened at 64.39 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.38 a dollar, up 0.07% from its Thursday’s close of 64.43.
The 10-year bond yield was at 6.449%, compared to its previous close of 6.452%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.37% or 90.87 points to 31,995.27. So far this year, it has risen 20%.
So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.42%, while foreign investors bought $8.72 billion and $16.61 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.
Asian currencies were trading mixed as traders were cautious on a Bloomberg report saying US special counsel investigating possible ties between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia in last year’s election is examining a broad range of transactions involving Trump’s businesses as well as those of his associates.
South Korean won was up 0.26%, Philippines peso 0.15%, Thai baht 0.09% and Indonesian rupiah 0.05%. However, Taiwan dollar was down 0.14%, China offshore 0.1%, China renminbi 0.09% and Singapore dollar 0.06%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.305, down 0.01% from its previous close of 94.306.