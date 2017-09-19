Opening bell: Asian markets open higher; M&M, Khadim in news

Most Asian markets opened higher on Tuesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting. Photo: Hindustan Times

US stocks end higher; Asian markets follow suit

US stocks ended higher on Monday after a big deal in the defence sector was struck. Investors also looked ahead to a key US Federal Reserve meeting.

Most major Asian indices rose on Tuesday ahead of the Fed’s September meeting as investors awaited clues from the central bank on future monetary policy.

Sebi allows REITs, InvITs to raise funds through bonds

Aiming to make Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) more attractive to investors, capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) relaxed norms to allow these trusts to raise funds by issuing debt securities.

Dixon Technologies shares trade 60% higher on stock market debut

Consumer electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd made a stellar stock market debut on Monday. The stock closed at Rs2,892.80, up 63.8% from its issue price of Rs1,766 per share.

ICICI Lombard IPO subscribed 98% on Day 2

The initial public offering (IPO) of general insurance company ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd was subscribed 98%, the second day of the share sale, data from stock exchanges shows. Read more

Khadim receives Sebi approval for IPO

Footwear retailer Khadim India has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise an estimated Rs550-650 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

Mahindra and Ford Motor explore strategic alliance

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Ford Motor Co. are “exploring a strategic alliance designed to leverage Ford’s global reach and expertise and Mahindra’s scale in India”, the Indian company told the stock exchanges.

Domestic air traffic up nearly 16% in August

Domestic air traffic rose nearly 16% in August, continuing its double digit growth, according to data released by the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).