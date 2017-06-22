Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017. 01 03 PM IST

RCom shares jump over 6% on monetisation of realty assets

Reliance Communications (RCom) shares, after a positive opening, gained 5.82% to Rs20.90 on the BSE. On the NSE, it went up by 6.34% to Rs20.95

PTI
Reliance Communications (RCom), which is saddled with Rs45,000 crore of debt, has got a 7-month reprieve from banks to service it. Photo: Mint
Reliance Communications (RCom), which is saddled with Rs45,000 crore of debt, has got a 7-month reprieve from banks to service it. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) on Thursday surged over 6% after the company said it has started the process to monetise its real estate assets in Delhi and Mumbai as part of efforts to pare debt.

The stock, after a positive opening, gained 5.82% to Rs20.90 on the BSE. On the NSE, it went up by 6.34% to Rs20.95.

Reliance Communications, which is saddled with Rs45,000 crore of debt, has got a 7-month reprieve from banks to service it. “We wish to inform... that the company has initiated the monetisation programme for its real estate properties,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company has come out with advertisement in newspapers to sell or lease Reliance Centre building in Delhi. It has also listed DAKC IT Park in Navi Mumbai for sale or lease.

Like its larger rivals, RCom, too, has been hit hard by intense price war unleashed by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

First Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017. 12 26 PM IST
