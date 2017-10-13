Global gold prices extend rally ahead of US data, eye 1st weekly gain in five

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,297.06 an ounce, as of 12.27pm, after earlier marking its highest since 26 September. Photo: Reuters

Gold prices rose for a sixth day on Friday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, with investors waiting for key US inflation data for clues on the outlook for potential hikes in US interest rates.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,297.06 an ounce, as of 12.27pm, after earlier marking its highest since 26 September. The metal was on track to post its first weekly gain in five. US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.2% at $1,299.30 per ounce.

“We remain somewhat cautious on gold here, as we think the complex will have some difficulty moving higher as we approach both the ECB meeting and the Fed rate increase slated for year-end,” INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note. “Having said that, with the political situation in Washington looking messy and potentially bearish for the dollar ... the precious metal could see an element of support materialising as well.”

The dollar slipped on Friday, on track for weekly losses as investors awaited the US inflation data to gauge the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve will stick to its plan to raise interest rates again this year.

The greenback hit an over two-week low against a basket of currencies in the previous session after minutes from the Fed’s September meeting showed the central bank was concerned over low inflation. Hurdles in US tax and healthcare reforms had also recently pressured the currency.

However, data on Thursday showed US producer prices rose in September, suggesting signs of underlying strength in both wholesale inflation and the labour market, potentially leaving the Fed on track to raise interest rates again in December.

Markets were pricing in a nearly 90% chance of a December rate hike, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, as these tend to boost the dollar, putting pressure on the greenback-denominated asset.

Elsewhere, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi defended a pledge to keep interest rates at rock bottom on Thursday, while Bank of Japan’s Haruhiko Kuroda stressed the central bank’s resolve to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.

“Draghi’s phrasing could have provided gold with support as well, as it showed that not all central banks are moving at the same speed towards tightening policy and some (like the BoJ) have no intention at all.”

Spot gold may retest a resistance zone of $1,297-$1,299 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,305, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.

Silver was up 0.7% at $17.28 an ounce, after marking an over three-week high earlier in the session. Platinum and palladium climbed 0.6% each to $938.70 and $978.60 an ounce, respectively. Reuters