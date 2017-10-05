SBI Life shares slip below IPO price

In terms of equity volume, 2.68 lakh shares of SBI Life were traded on BSE and over 26 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day. Photo: REUTERS/SHAILESH ANDRADE

New Delhi: Shares of newly-listed SBI Life Insurance Co. on Thursday fell by over 1% to settle below its issue price Rs700.

The stock ended at Rs692.50, down 1.37% from its previous close on BSE. During the day, it slipped 2.43% to Rs685.

At NSE, shares of the company fell by 1.29% to end at Rs694.55.

In terms of equity volume, 2.68 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 26 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

In its trading debut on Tuesday, SBI Life Insurance Co. had settled at Rs708, a premium of just 1.14% over the issue price on BSE.

SBI Life is a joint venture between India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) and BNP Paribas Cardif (BNPPC), the insurance holding company of France. The company’s Rs8,400-crore initial public offer (IPO), from 20-22 September , was oversubscribed 3.58 times.