Religare Enterprise shares jump 10% as Q2 net loss narrows

Religare Enterprises reported its standalone net loss at Rs30.50 crore for the second quarter ended September. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Shares of Religare Enterprises on Wednesday surged 10% after the company’s net loss narrowed for the September quarter of the current fiscal.

The stock soared 10% to end at Rs46.20—its upper circuit limit—on BSE. On NSE, shares of the company jumped 10% to close at Rs46.20. In terms of equity volume, 20.35 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 58 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Religare Enterprises on Tuesday reported its standalone net loss at Rs30.50 crore for the second quarter ended September. It had posted a net loss of Rs39.54 crore in the July- September quarter of 2016-17. Total income of the company was at Rs17.86 crore during the second quarter of 2017-18 as compared with Rs11.85 crore in same period of the previous fiscal.