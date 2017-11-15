Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, metal stocks fall

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Wednesday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened lower on Wednesday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, fell in the morning hours. The Indian rupee traded marginally higher against the US dollar. The shares of L&T, ICICI Bank and TCS rose, whereas the shares of Sun Pharma and ONGC fell.

Data released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday showed exports fell 1.1% in October to $23.1 billion, while imports expanded at the slowest pace in 10 months at 7.6% to $37.1 billion. India’s trade deficit in the month was $14 billion. Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 9.31am: BSE Sensex traded lower by 69.86 points, or 0.21%, to 32,872, while the Nifty 50 fell 30.55 points, or 0.30%, to 10,156.05.

■ 9.25am: Metal stocks trading lower after global commodity prices slumped. A Bloomberg gauge of commodity prices slumped the most in six months after Chinese data Tuesday pointed to slowing industrial output, fixed-asset investment and retail sales.

■ 9.23am: Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd fell 2% to Rs516.70 after the company reported a 59.7% decline in fiscal-second quarter profit because of weak US sales. Net profit declined to Rs1,001.79 crore in the three months ended 30 September from Rs2,487.89 crore a year ago. Sales fell 15% to Rs6,590.06 crore.

■ 9.18am: Religare Enterprises Ltd rose 10% to Rs46.20 while Fortis Healthcare Ltd rose 4% to Rs135. Malvinder Singh Quits as Religare Chairman Amid Management Rejig. Religare Enterprises appointed S. Lakshminarayanan as chairman, effective 14 November, the company said in an exchange filing.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 65.41 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.38 against the dollar, up 0.06% from its Tuesday’s close of 65.42.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 7.031% compared to its previous close of 7.052%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.41%, Japanese yen 0.22%, Malaysian ringgit 0.22%, Philippines peso 0.21%, Taiwan dollar 0.1% and Indonesian rupiah 0.07%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.845, up 0.02% from its previous close of 93.827.