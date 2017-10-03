SBI Life shares trade 5% higher on stock market debut

SBI Life Insurance’s IPO was the biggest to hit the market since Coal India Ltd’s issue in October 2010. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Shares of SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd debuted 5% higher on the bourses on Tuesday, after the insurer’s Rs8,400 crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 3.58 times last week.

SBI Life shares opened 4.75% higher on the BSE at Rs733.30 apiece, compared to the issue price of Rs700, which was the upper end of the price band of Rs685-700 per share.

At 10.05am, they were up 5% at Rs735, while the benchmark Sensex index was trading 0.71% higher at 31,505.55 points. Earlier in the day, the shares touched a high of Rs738 and a low of Rs730, respectively.

Analysts had said that the issue was fairly priced and had recommended investors to park their funds in the IPO from a long-term perspective.

SBI Life Insurance’s IPO was the biggest to hit the market since Coal India Ltd’s issue in October 2010. It is also the fourth-largest IPO by issue size.

Founded in 2001, SBI Life Insurance is a joint venture between India’s largest lender, SBI and BNP Paribas Cardif.

The IPO saw State Bank of India (SBI) and its joint venture partner BNP Paribas Cardif SA sell 8% and 4% of their stakes in the life insurance firm, respectively.

As of 30 June, it had a portfolio of 37 individual and group products, including a range of protection and savings products to address the insurance needs of diverse customer segments.

SBI Life Insurance is the second Indian life insurer to go public. Last year, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd raised Rs6,000 crore in its initial share sale.