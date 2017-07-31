Avendus Absolute Return Fund crosses Rs1,000 crore assets under management

Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: Avendus Absolute Return Fund, the first equity long/short alternate investment Fund (AIF) by Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, crossed the milestone of Rs1,000 crore of assets under management in July 2017.

This target has been achieved within four months of the launch of the AIF. The Avendus Absolute Return Fund invests in Indian- listed equities and equity derivatives, and aims to generate absolute returns with lower volatility than the overall stock market.