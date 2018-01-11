World’s top-ranked crypto venue added 240,000 users in one hour

Though its average customer was male and aged 25-35, Binance is now “beginning to get a lot of interest from institutional investors. Photo: Bloomberg

Tokyo/Sydney: The world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange keeps getting bigger.

Binance.com is adding “a couple of million” registered users every week, with 240,000 people signing up in just an hour yesterday, Chief Executive Officer Zhao Changpeng said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

Demand is so high that the company is limiting new customers, he said, though Binance may fully reopen in the coming weeks.

“We did not expect this kind of growth to be honest,” Zhao said from Tokyo.

Binance was the world’s most active crypto exchange over the past 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com, hosting $6.1 billion worth of digital currency trades. The most popular asset was Tron, which accounted for 12% of volume.

Zhao said his average customer was male and aged 25-35, though Binance is “beginning to get a lot of interest from institutional investors.”

Professional money has largely shunned the frenzy accompanying cryptocurrencies, with Warren Buffett becoming the latest name from the world of high finance to voice doubts, saying on Wednesday that “they will come to a bad ending.”

Zhao said he was unfazed by the comments.

“Warren Buffett is a guy I truly respect from an investment point of view,” he said. “But I do not think he understands cryptocurrencies at all. It is what it is. I still respect him in other parts of his expertise. But I think on cryptocurrencies he’s making a big mistake.” Bloomberg.