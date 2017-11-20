Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, ICICI Bank, Cipla shares fall

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade little changed on Monday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: The market got off to a muted start on Monday on weakness in IT and metal stocks after participants took profit amid sluggish global pointers. The Sensex fell 54.59 points, or 0.16%, to 33,288.21 in early session. The gauge had gained 582.36 points in the previous two sessions. Also, the NSE Nifty shed 22.10 points, or 0.21%, to 10,261.50. Asian markets remained weak. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.56%, Shanghai Composite 0.97% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.19%. The US Dow Jones ended 0.43% lower on Friday.

Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 11.54am: BSE Sensex traded higher by 25.64 points, or 0.08%, to 33,368.44, while the Nifty 50 edged up 2.90 points, or 0.03%, to 10,286.50.

■ 11.30am: Indian 10-year bond yield dropped most in a year on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) scrapped plans to sell bonds worth Rs10,000 crore via open market operations (OMOs). At 11.14am, 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.905%, down 14.40 basis points, its biggest slide since November 2016, from its previous close of 7.049%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 11.25am: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said its USA unit received final approval by the US FDA for HAILEYTM 24 Fe 1 mg/20 mcg, the generic version of Loestrin 1 24 Fe tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Ltd. Shares traded 1.03% up at Rs589.80.

■ 10.56am: BSE Sensex traded lower by 35.25 points, or 0.11%, to 33,307.55, while the Nifty 50 edged down 15.35 points, or 0.15%, to 10,268.25

■ 10.40am: Cipla said that it has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application for decitabine injection 50 mg single-use sterile vial from the US FDA to market generic version of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Dacogen. Cipla shares fell 1.59% to Rs599.

■ 10.35am: Salzer Electronics Ltd said its board of directors have approved the proposal to acquire Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd, as a going concern on a slump sale basis dated 01 April 2017. Shares were trading 0.38% down to Rs196.

■ 10.07am: BSE Sensex traded lower by 4.78 points, or 0.01%, to 33,347.58, while the Nifty 50 edged down 10.90 points, or 0.11%, to 10,272.70.

■ 10.05am: Cadila Healthcare Ltd rose 1.4% to Rs452.50 after the company said it got US Food and Drug Administration’s final nod for ethacrynate sodium.

■ 10.00am: Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd rose 3% to Rs65.50 after Morgan Stanley (France) bought 29.18 lakh shares or 0.7% equity stake at Rs64.26 each on Friday.

■ 9.29am: BSE Sensex traded higher by 57.31 points, or 0.17%, to 33,400.11, while the Nifty 50 edged down 4.55 points, or 0.04%, to 10,279.05.

■ 9.25am: Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose 1.5% to Rs1,240 after the company said it got order worth Rs8,650 crore to build Mumbai trans-harbour link.

■ 9.23am: Biocon Ltd rose 5.2% to Rs414.70 after the company said it got clean chit from the US FDA for Bengaluru unit.

■ 9.17am: Stride Shasun Ltd rose 1.5% to Rs800, while Eris Lifesciences Ltd rose 3% to Rs601.35. Eris Lifesciences acquired Strides Shasun’s India branded formulations business for Rs500 crore

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.96 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 64.96 and 64.06 respectively. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.06 a dollar, down 0.05% from its Friday’s close of 65.02.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.97%, down 8 basis points, its steepest fall since 16 May, compared to its previous close of 7.017%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was down 0.26%, China renminbi 0.11%, Singapore dollar 0.06%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.09%, Thai Baht 0.09%, Malaysian ringgit 0.06%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.969, up 0.33% from its previous close of 93.662.

With inputs from PTI