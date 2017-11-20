 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, ICICI Bank, Cipla shares fall - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Mon, Nov 20 2017. 12 08 PM IST

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, ICICI Bank, Cipla shares fall

BSE Sensex trades below 33,400 points, while the Nifty 50 slips below 10,300. Here are the latest updates
Livemint
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade little changed on Monday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade little changed on Monday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: The market got off to a muted start on Monday on weakness in IT and metal stocks after participants took profit amid sluggish global pointers. The Sensex fell 54.59 points, or 0.16%, to 33,288.21 in early session. The gauge had gained 582.36 points in the previous two sessions. Also, the NSE Nifty shed 22.10 points, or 0.21%, to 10,261.50. Asian markets remained weak. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.56%, Shanghai Composite 0.97% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.19%. The US Dow Jones ended 0.43% lower on Friday.

Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 11.54am: BSE Sensex traded higher by 25.64 points, or 0.08%, to 33,368.44, while the Nifty 50 edged up 2.90 points, or 0.03%, to 10,286.50.

■ 11.30am: Indian 10-year bond yield dropped most in a year on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) scrapped plans to sell bonds worth Rs10,000 crore via open market operations (OMOs). At 11.14am, 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.905%, down 14.40 basis points, its biggest slide since November 2016, from its previous close of 7.049%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 11.25am: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said its USA unit received final approval by the US FDA for HAILEYTM 24 Fe 1 mg/20 mcg, the generic version of Loestrin 1 24 Fe tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Ltd. Shares traded 1.03% up at Rs589.80.

■ 10.56am: BSE Sensex traded lower by 35.25 points, or 0.11%, to 33,307.55, while the Nifty 50 edged down 15.35 points, or 0.15%, to 10,268.25

■ 10.40am: Cipla said that it has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application for decitabine injection 50 mg single-use sterile vial from the US FDA to market generic version of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Dacogen. Cipla shares fell 1.59% to Rs599.

■ 10.35am: Salzer Electronics Ltd said its board of directors have approved the proposal to acquire Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd, as a going concern on a slump sale basis dated 01 April 2017. Shares were trading 0.38% down to Rs196.

■ 10.07am: BSE Sensex traded lower by 4.78 points, or 0.01%, to 33,347.58, while the Nifty 50 edged down 10.90 points, or 0.11%, to 10,272.70.

■ 10.05am: Cadila Healthcare Ltd rose 1.4% to Rs452.50 after the company said it got US Food and Drug Administration’s final nod for ethacrynate sodium.

■ 10.00am: Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd rose 3% to Rs65.50 after Morgan Stanley (France) bought 29.18 lakh shares or 0.7% equity stake at Rs64.26 each on Friday.

■ 9.29am: BSE Sensex traded higher by 57.31 points, or 0.17%, to 33,400.11, while the Nifty 50 edged down 4.55 points, or 0.04%, to 10,279.05.

■ 9.25am: Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose 1.5% to Rs1,240 after the company said it got order worth Rs8,650 crore to build Mumbai trans-harbour link.

■ 9.23am: Biocon Ltd rose 5.2% to Rs414.70 after the company said it got clean chit from the US FDA for Bengaluru unit.

■ 9.17am: Stride Shasun Ltd rose 1.5% to Rs800, while Eris Lifesciences Ltd rose 3% to Rs601.35. Eris Lifesciences acquired Strides Shasun’s India branded formulations business for Rs500 crore

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.96 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 64.96 and 64.06 respectively. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.06 a dollar, down 0.05% from its Friday’s close of 65.02.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.97%, down 8 basis points, its steepest fall since 16 May, compared to its previous close of 7.017%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was down 0.26%, China renminbi 0.11%, Singapore dollar 0.06%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.09%, Thai Baht 0.09%, Malaysian ringgit 0.06%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.969, up 0.33% from its previous close of 93.662.

With inputs from PTI

First Published: Mon, Nov 20 2017. 09 39 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Nifty Live updates Trading RBI

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share