Markets at record highs as political stability boosts sentiment

Mumbai: The markets continued their upward journey, hitting record highs on Thursday. The Nifty has touched 10,100 just two days after climbing to 10,000 for the first time ever. The Sensex touched its life high of 32,646.21 during the day.

Analysts said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) or JDU alliance in Bihar indicates political stability and will cement the ruling party’s dream of forming the government once again in 2019. “The political drama panning out in Bihar is a sentiment boosters as the market favours political stability,” said Jimeet Modi, ‎founder and chief executive officer, ‎Samco Securities Ltd. However, he added that the risk-reward ratio is unfavourable now and earnings growth pick-up is required for the markets to sustain the current rally.

Meanwhile, global markets are also supportive as the US Federal Reserve left key interest rates unchanged after its two-day meeting. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said near-term risks to the economic outlook appear roughly balanced and will begin trimming $4.5 trillion balance sheet “relatively soon”.

Sectorally, banks, IT and auto stocks are lifting the markets. Index heavyweights like ITC, ICICI Bank, Maruti, ONGC and Dr Reddy’s will announce their June quarter results on Thursday.

The domestic currency hit near 10-week high against the US dollar, tracking gains in the local equity and Asian currencies markets, reported Mint. The rupee opened at 64.21 a dollar and touched a high of 64.13, a level last seen on 17 May 2017.

At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.13 a dollar, up 0.37% from Wednesday’s close of 64.37. In 2017, the rupee has gained 5.6%, while foreign investors bought $8.74 billion and $16.82 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.