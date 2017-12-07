 Market Live: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty near 10,100, Tata Steel, L&T top gainers - Livemint
Last Modified: Thu, Dec 07 2017. 09 40 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty near 10,100, Tata Steel, L&T top gainers

BSE Sensex trades higher by over 150 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,100. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on Thursday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened higher on Thursday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened little changed against the US dollar. The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee kept the key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, noting risks to inflation, but expressed optimism that the slowdown in economic growth had bottomed out. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 9.36 am IST market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 154.47 points, or 0.47%, to 32,751.65, while the Nifty 50 rose 38.85 points, or 0.39%, to 10,082.95.
  • 9.32 am IST IRB Infrastructure Developers shares fall 5%IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd fell 5% to Rs200.90 after CBI filed charge sheet in Pimpoli land case.
  • 9.30 am IST Everest Kanto Cylinder shares gain following report of unit saleEverest Kanto Cylinder Ltd was up 5% to Rs60.70 after Bloomberg reported that the company planning to sell China unit soon and it expects Rs45 crore proceeds from sale.
  • 9.27 am IST L&T shares rise on receipt of order worth Rs1,600 croreLarsen & Toubro Ltd rose 1% to Rs1197.40 after the company said it won order worth Rs1,600 crore in Hydrocarbon Engineering from HPCL Visakhapatnam refinery.
  • 9.25 am IST Rupee opens flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Thursday opened little changed against US dollar in opening trade. The rupee was trading at 64.54 a dollar, down 0.03% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.52. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.015%, compared to its previous close of 7.031%.
  • 9.21 am IST Market opens higherBSE Sensex opened higher by 83.66 points, or 0.26%, to 32,680.84, while the Nifty 50 rose 23.85 points, or 0.24%, to 10,067.95.
First Published: Thu, Dec 07 2017. 09 28 AM IST
