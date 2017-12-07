Market Live: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty near 10,100, Tata Steel, L&T top gainers
BSE Sensex trades higher by over 150 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,100. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Highlights
- 9.36 am ISTmarket update
- 9.32 am ISTIRB Infrastructure Developers shares fall 5%
- 9.30 am ISTEverest Kanto Cylinder shares gain following report of unit sale
- 9.27 am ISTL&T shares rise on receipt of order worth Rs1,600 crore
- 9.25 am ISTRupee opens flat against US dollar
- 9.21 am ISTMarket opens higher
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened higher on Thursday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened little changed against the US dollar. The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee kept the key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, noting risks to inflation, but expressed optimism that the slowdown in economic growth had bottomed out. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.36 am IST market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 154.47 points, or 0.47%, to 32,751.65, while the Nifty 50 rose 38.85 points, or 0.39%, to 10,082.95.
- 9.25 am IST Rupee opens flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Thursday opened little changed against US dollar in opening trade. The rupee was trading at 64.54 a dollar, down 0.03% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.52. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.015%, compared to its previous close of 7.031%.
First Published: Thu, Dec 07 2017. 09 28 AM IST
