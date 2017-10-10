Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Tue, Oct 10 2017. 10 10 AM IST

Samsung Electronics shares jump on expected record Q3 memory chip profit

Analysts expect Samsung Electronics to announce profits in memory chips for the July-September quarter
Reuters
Samsung shares marked their biggest intraday percentage gain since October 2016 as of 2.30pm. Photo: Reuters
Samsung shares marked their biggest intraday percentage gain since October 2016 as of 2.30pm. Photo: Reuters

Seoul: Shares in Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd rose 4.5% after the market opened in Seoul on Tuesday, as analysts expected the tech giant to announce record profits in memory chips for the July-September quarter.

Samsung shares marked their biggest intraday percentage gain since October 2016 as of 2.30pm.

Shares in SK Hynix Inc., the world’s second-largest memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics, also jumped as much as 4.3%, their biggest intraday percentage gain since 14 August.

First Published: Tue, Oct 10 2017. 10 10 AM IST
Topics: Samsung Samsung Electronics Samsung Q3 profit Samsung shares Samsung memory chip profit

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share