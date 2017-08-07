Last Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 05 33 PM IST
Percentage of top 10 holdings in mutual funds
Here’s the percentage of the corpus that mutual fund schemes hold in their top 10 holdings
Latest News »
- BJP looks to poach leaders in Telangana, to devise poll strategies during Amit Shah’s visit
- 5 militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid
- Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa launches political party in Pakistan
- Vodafone-Idea merger gets conditional nod from Sebi, exchanges
- Air India disinvestment: Govt to float RFP for merchant bankers soon
Typically mutual fund schemes diversify. But some schemes’ mandate—or some fund managers’ preference—is to hold a concentrated portfolio. Here’s how much percentage of the corpus, schemes hold in their top 10 holdings
First Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 05 33 PM IST
Topics: mutual funds AUM assets holdings
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share