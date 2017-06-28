Opening bell: US losses weigh on Asian markets; ABG Shipyard, GCPL, Fortis in news
Cadila Healthcare Ltd aims to double its US base business, which currently stands at $553 million, over the next three years by launching new products
US losses weigh on Asian stocks
US markets closed lower. S&P 500 lost 0.8% to 2,419 on selling in shares of technology companies. The delay in the US healthcare reform vote added to volatility. Tracking the cues Asian markets opened lower.
Bankruptcy proceedings started against Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat
Essar Steel Ltd and Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd have become the first of the 12 big bad loans cases identified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against which bankruptcy proceedings have been filed, reports Mint.
Liberty House in talks to buy beleaguered ABG Shipyard
UK-based Liberty House is in talks with debt-laden ABG Shipyard Ltd for a buyout, reports Business Standard. According to the report the RBI had asked banks to take ABG Shipyard to the National Company Law Tribunal for debt resolution.
Godrej Consumer Products looking to enter skincare business
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is looking to enter the skincare business, potentially through acquisition. The company has earlier tried to enter the liquid face wash market but did not make headway. Read more.
Cadila Healthcare Ltd aims to double its US base business, which currently stands at $553 million, over the next three years by launching new products, reports Business Standard.
Niti Aayog proposes break up of Coal India
India should split the seven units of state-controlled Coal India Ltd into independent companies to make it more competitive, government’s policy thinktank Niti Aayog said in a draft of a new energy policy, reports Reuters.
Blackstone exits Jagran Prakashan holding firm
Jagran Prakashan Ltd said its promoters have purchased the entire stake held by private equity investor Blackstone Group in the company, reports Mint. Blackstone had held a 12.82% stake in the holding company Jagran Media Network Investment Pvt. Ltd.
Fortis’ diagnostic arm may be listed on bourses by August
SRL Diagnostics is likely to be listed on the stock exchanges by August as part of the scheme of demerger from its parent Fortis Healthcare Ltd, reports The Economic Times.
Mutual funds get record monthly SIP inflows
Lastly, inflows into mutual fund schemes through the so-called systematic investment plan (SIP) route hit a record high of Rs4,584 crore in May, reports Business Standard. According to the report, SIP inflows were 44% higher compared to the corresponding month of last year and 20% more than one-year average.