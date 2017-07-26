Fed shock to emerging markets may not be as damaging as feared

Sao Paulo/New York: Emerging-market bond investors can stop the hand wringing.

For all the angst about the potential for higher US interest rates to hammer developing-nation assets, in fact prices show the increase is mostly priced in, according to money managers including Aberdeen Asset Management Plc and UBS Wealth Management.

More From Livemint »

The extra yield investors get to hold local emerging-market debt instead of bonds from developed countries is already near the highest in at least seven years after adjusting for inflation.

That provides a cushion if the Federal Reserve surprises observers with a hawkish statement on Wednesday, instead of toning down expectations for further tightening when policy makers announce their rate decision. The outlook for faster growth in emerging markets, narrower current-account deficits and fairly stable political backdrops are also supporting developing-nation bonds even after the increase in US and European rates over the past year.

“Our base case calls for credit spreads being supported around current levels by improving emerging-market fundamentals, gradually recovering energy prices and a benign external backdrop,” said Alejo Czerwonko, an emerging-market strategist at UBS Wealth Management.

The market-implied probability that the Fed will raise rates by year-end is about 45%, using the current effective fed funds rate and the forward overnight index swap rate.

The improvement in emerging-market fundamentals can most easily be seen in the current-account deficits among Morgan Stanley’s so-called “fragile five,” a group of nations the bank identified in 2013 as being particularly vulnerable to higher global rates. The gap reached 4.6% of gross domestic product four years ago, but has since narrowed to just 1.8%.

“We are in much better shape,” said Edwin Gutierrez, the London-based head of emerging-market sovereign debt at Aberdeen, which has about $385 billion under management. Bloomberg

Ye Xie also contributed to this story.