Opening bell: Asian markets open flat; OMCs, Godrej Consumer in news

US equities end mixed; Asian markets open flat

US stocks had closed narrowly mixed in the lead up to Thanksgiving as investors parsed through minutes from the US central bank.

Asian markets were little changed on Thursday, taking the lead from a quiet overnight session on Wall Street.

Cabinet clears changes to plug loopholes in insolvency code

The Union cabinet has approved amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to plug potential loopholes in the new corporate turnaround regime and to ensure rescued companies remain in reliable hands.

Cabinet nod for setting up of 15th Finance Commission

The Union cabinet has approved setting up of the 15th Finance Commission (FFC) that will decide the distribution of tax proceeds among the centre, states and local bodies.

OMCs to fast-track upgrade of refineries to BS-VI standard

To meet the national capital region (NCR)’s demand for cleaner fuel by April 2018, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have decided to hasten the process of upgrading their refineries, reports Mint.

SC bars Jaiprakash Associates directors, promoters from transferring personal assets

The Supreme Court has restrained the independent directors and promoters of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (parent company of Jaypee Infratech) and their family members from transferring any personal assets or property without the court’s permission in order to safeguard the homebuyers’ interests.

Godrej Consumer cuts product prices up to 10% after GST reduction

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has lowered prices of its various products in the range of 7-10% to pass on benefits of the recent goods and services tax (GST) rate reduction.

Sundram Fasteners Board gives nod to raise up to Rs500 crore through NCDs

The Board of Sundram Fasteners Ltd, a TVS Group company, has given its consent to raise funds up to Rs500 crore through non-convertible debentures or NCDs, the company said.