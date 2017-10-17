MAS Financial to make stock market debut tomorrow

The Rs460-crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 128 times from 6-10 October.

New Delhi: MAS Financial Services Ltd, a non-banking financial company, will make stock market debut on 18 October after having concluded its initial share sale offer last week.

The Rs460-crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 128 times from 6-10 October. The company had fixed the price band at Rs456-459 per share for the IPO.

MAS Financial is headquartered in Gujarat with more than two decades of business operations. Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards augmenting its capital base to meet future requirements.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors managed the company’s IPO. The shares are proposed to be listed on National Stock Exchange and BSE.