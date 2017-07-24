Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 07 09 PM IST

Sebi launches online registration system for REITs, InvITs

To make it easier to do business, markets regulator Sebi says it has introduced an online registration system for REITs and InvITs

PTI
The new system would help REITs and InvITs to complete registration and other regulatory filings with Sebi much faster and in a cost-effective manner. Photo: Reuters
The new system would help REITs and InvITs to complete registration and other regulatory filings with Sebi much faster and in a cost-effective manner. Photo: Reuters

Latest News »

New Delhi: To make it easier to do business, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday said it has introduced an online registration system for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

The new system would help REITs and InvITs to complete registration and other regulatory filings with Sebi much faster and in a cost-effective manner. “All applicants desirous of seeking registration as REITs or InvITs are now required to submit their applications online only, through Sebi intermediary portal,” the regulator said in a circular.

More From Livemint »

    The online system, which can be used for application for registration, reporting and filing under the provision of REITs and InvITs regulations, has been made operational, the regulator noted.

    Also, the existing Sebi registered InvITs have been advised to activate their online accounts.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 07 09 PM IST
    Topics: Sebi REITs InvITs online registration Sebi portal

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share