Sebi launches online registration system for REITs, InvITs

New Delhi: To make it easier to do business, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday said it has introduced an online registration system for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

The new system would help REITs and InvITs to complete registration and other regulatory filings with Sebi much faster and in a cost-effective manner. “All applicants desirous of seeking registration as REITs or InvITs are now required to submit their applications online only, through Sebi intermediary portal,” the regulator said in a circular.

More From Livemint »

The online system, which can be used for application for registration, reporting and filing under the provision of REITs and InvITs regulations, has been made operational, the regulator noted.

Also, the existing Sebi registered InvITs have been advised to activate their online accounts.